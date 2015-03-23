Also, don't forget to check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as the occasional competition you can enter for some shiny prizes.

So, without further ado...

Blu-ray releases

Silicon Valley – Blu-ray release of the week

Paddington

From deepest, darkest Peru comes this Blu-ray release of Michael Bond's celebrated children's character Paddington.

Voiced by Ben Whishaw, Paddington journeys to the UK and finds himself in the care of the Brown family. Despite his bumbling, marmalade-loving ways he becomes the unlikeliest of heroes when he saves the day from Milicent (Nicole Kidman) who decides this Peruvian bear deserves a place on her mantelpiece.

There's some surprisingly goofy and clever humour here that makes this adaptation a warm and rousing success.

Silicon Valley

The first series of the HBO comedy set in Silicon Valley sees a release before the start of the second series in April. Read our review for a more in-depth look.

The Drop

Dennis Lehane's (Gone Baby Gone and Mystic River author) short story gets an all-star treatment featuring Tom Hardy, the late James Gandolfini, Noomi Rapace and Matthias Schoenarts.

It's set in Brooklyn. Hardy's bartender Bob Saginowski discovers that local gangsters are using his bar to conduct 'money drops'. When a robbery goes wrong, Bob and his older brother Marv (Gandolfini) find themselves at the centre of the fallout with little room to manoeuvre before the police close in.

It's a tense, suspenseful film with commanding turns from all involved. And the dog in it is adorable.

Monday 23rd March

The Walking Dead – Pick of the Day, 9pm

Gotham Channel 5 HD, 9pm

Welcome Back, Jim Gordon. And what better way to welcome Jim back into the force than by making him root out corruption in the Gotham City Police Department?

And with his moral compass going haywire, will he take Oswald Cobblepot's offer of help, even as the rising crime lord takes greater control over Gotham's underworld?

The Walking Dead Fox HD, 9pm

Try. The survivors have found shelter but staying there may be trickier when it emerges that life within the walls is beginning to mimic the world outside.

When the outside is full of zombies that's probably not the best of living conditions.

Tuesday 24th March

The Flash – Pick of the Day, 8pm

The Flash Sky 1 HD, 8pm

Out of Time. The Weather Wizard - no, really, he's actually called the Weather Wizard - brews up a storm in Central City to avenge his brother.

Elementary Sky Living HD, 9pm

The Female of the Species. After Joan's loss last week, is she ready to move back into the Brownstone and become detective buddies with Sherlock again? Not just yet, it seems, as she has some unfinished business to attend to.

Meanwhile, Sherlock drags a reluctant Detective Bell back into the game to investigate the case of the two missing zebras. It's a hoot.

Girls Sky Atlantic HD, 11pm

Home Birth. We reach the end of the fourth series as Hannah and the gang try to dissuade Caroline from having home birth.

Wednesday 25th March

Edge of Tommorrow – Pick of the Day, 9pm

MasterChef BBC One HD, 7.30pm

It's the third week of the heats and it's getting harder to keep track of all our favourite contestants. We've had some delicious, inventive, daring and dowright odd dishes so far (vegan chocolate using avocado? Nope, not in our kitchens), and we can't wait for more.

Five new contestants must cook their hearts out (twice, if the first round isn't up to scratch), before serving up two dishes each to past MasterChef finalists.

Hillary Clinton: The Power of Women, 9pm

More than 20 years ago, Hillary Clinton made a speech where she challenged authorities to treat women's rights in the same way as human rights. This documentary examines whether anything has changed since that stirring speech back in 1995.

Edge of Tomorrow Sky Movies HD: Premiere, 9pm

Tom Cruise's Edge of Tomorrow didn't make much of a splash at cinemas last year but it really ought to have.

Cruise finds himself enlisted in the army against his will to fight a war against the alien Mimics, and when he's infected by one of them he experiences the same day over and over again.

It's smart and action-packed - and Emily Blunt is terrific in it, too.

Thursday 26th March

Arrow Sky 1 HD, 8pm

The Offer. There's a new villain in Starling City when Michael Amar turns up, while Laurel (the new Canary) contemplates an offer from Nyssa. Will she join the League of Assassin's, we wonder?

Inside No. 9 BBC Two HD, 10pm

From the dark and twisted minds of ex-League of Gentlemen writers Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton come six more short stories filled with strange happenings, odd characters and pitch-black comedy.

Inside No. 9 is unlike anything else on TV. Each half-hour episode is a self-contained plot with its own cast, tone and genre, with all stories taking place behind doors marked number '9'. Delightfully gruesome stuff.

Friday 27th March

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – Pick of the Day, 9pm

Euro 2016: Qualifier: England v Lithuania ITV HD, 7.45pm

England return to competitive international action with this game against Lithuania. They'll want to guard against complacency here by gobbling up another three points

MasterChef BBC One HD, 8.30pm

Charles Campion sets the critic's brief tonight, and he wants a savoury dish that is either classically British or genuinely Indian. Will our four quarter-finalists stick to the brief and prove they can present a sumptuous dish without overcomplicating it?

For dessert, "one should be overwhelmed by a good pud!" We have to agree with that one.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Channel 4 HD, 9pm

Aftershocks. After a three month hiatus, Agents is back on screens and everybody is dealing with the aftermath of Tripp's death. Hydra seizes the moment to make a move against S.H.I.E.L.D but Coulson and his team have a plan…

Saturday 28th March

Looper – Pick of the Day, 9.05pm

Studio Ghibli Season: Spirited Away Film4 HD, 1pm

Film4's Studio Ghibli Season starts off with perhaps its most famous film, Spirited Away.

It follows Chihiro, a young girl trapped in a fantasy land. She must prove her worth to the witch Yubaba to free her parents from a curse that's turned them into pigs. Absolutely beautiful to look, it's also full of scary moments with No Face in particular providing plenty of them.

Looper BBC Two HD, 9.05pm

Joseph Gordon Levitt plays Bruce Willis's younger self in this twisty-turny sci-fi film from future Star Wars director Rian Johnson.

To think about the plot in detail would as Willis says in the film "fry your brain", but in a nutshell Levitt plays a looper, an assassin who kills targets sent back from the future. When his target is his older self this creates all sorts of problems, which we won't spoil here.

Looper is a film full of surprises, especially in the second-half which changes tack and isn't worse for it.

Sunday 29th March

Moto GP – Pick of the Day, 4pm

ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2015 Sky Sports HD 2, 3.30am

We have no idea who's playing as the semi-final matches have not been played, but we definitely know England won't be there to get battered by a better team. So that's good.

2015 Formula 1 Championship: The Malaysian Grand Prix BBC One HD, 7am

The race is on for the 2015 title, but will it be between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton or will this weekend bring in new contenders?

Mercedes look dominant but there's plenty of action behind them with Fernando Alonso expected to return for McLaren, and Ferarri, Williams and Red Bull battling it out for third place… unless something unexpected happens to both Mercedes cars (no, we don't believe that will happen either).

2015 MotoGP Championship: Qatar GP BT Sport HD 2, 4pm

Marc Marquez is once again the defending champion, with the pack full of rivals old (Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa, Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo at Yamaha) and new - 2013 Moto3 champion Maverick Viñales (who has the coolest name ever) enters the game, as does Moto3 championship runner-up Jack Miller, who has skipped Moto2 to join Brit Cal Crutchlow on Team LCR's open-spec Hondas.

Impressive, exciting and full of blood-pumping action - MotoGP is well worth a watch.

'Til next week...