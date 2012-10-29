Welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the best high-definition films, sports, TV shows and Blu-rays to grace your screens each week.

It's Halloween this week, and TV treats include the long-awaited documentary behind the National Theatre's production of Frankenstein, and Mark Gatiss's exploration of European horror films. And if you're starting your week with Top Gear's Bond Cars special, end it with the amazing historic free-fall space jump from Felix Baumgartner.

Monday 29th October

London 2012 Olympic Games - Blu-ray

The best event of the entire year – the London 2012 Olympics – is now yours to rewatch to over and over again on Blu-ray. This five-disc set includes the fabulous Opening Ceremony directed by Danny Boyle, sporting highlights across the entire event including Team GB winners, and the Closing Ceremony.

Doctor Who, Series 7 Part 1 - Blu-ray

The first half of the current run of series 7 is out on Blu-ray! It features the episodes: Asylum of the Daleks, Dinosaurs on a Spaceship, A Town Called Mercy, The Power of Three, and The Angels Take Manhattan.

Includes the mini series Pond Life, behind the scenes footage of the Gunslinger, and a featurette on the timey-wimey science of the Doctor Who universe. It's also the last time we'll ever see Amy and Rory Pond...

50 Years of Bond Cars: A Top Gear Special - BBC HD - 9pm

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of James Bond, the boys look back on the iconic cars, including the Aston Martin DB5 and the Lotus Esprit, that various incarnations of 007 were lucky to drive. Along with interviews with Roger Moore and Daniel Craig, the boys try to create a working amphibian/submarine Lotus car.

Hot Fuzz - Universal HD - 9pm

A dedicated cop is relocated to a sleepy English village, where a slew of gruesome accidents-but-actually-murders keep him busy, along with the odd residents.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost take on the buddy-cop action flick genre, with guest stars Martin Freeman, Bill Nighy, Steeve Coogan, Bill Bailey, Olivia Colman, Jim Broadbent, Stephen Merchant, Timothy Dalton.

Tuesday 30th October

Horror Europa with Mark Gatiss - BBC 4 - 9pm

Mark Gatiss takes us on a chilling and entertaining tour of European horror cinema. From the early German Expressionist films such as Murnau's Nosferatu, through the Italian Giallo thrillers, and the current leading talents of Dario Argento and Guillermo del Toro – Gatiss explores how the turbulent war history of 20th century Europe shaped the horror film genre.

Alice Cooper: Welcome to my Nightmare - Sky Arts1 HD - 10pm

What's the best way to get into the Halloween spirit? Why, some classic Alice Cooper from 1975. Even better, Vincent Price is the master of ceremonies.

I, Robot - Sky 1 HD - 10pm

Every film about robots shows us that robots will inevitably rise up against humanity. Let's hope Will Smith's around to save us when that time comes. Based on Isaac Asimov's stories, a techno-phobic cop (Will Smith) has been called in to investigate a murder, which may have been committed by a robot. Also stars Alan Tudyk, Bridget Moynahan and Bruce Greenwood.

Wednesday 31st October

Frankenstein: A Modern Myth - 4 HD - 11.10pm

If you're staying in this Halloween night, tune in to this special about one of the greatest works of literature, Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein. This film looks at various adaptations of this book, with exclusive behind the scenes access to Danny Boyle's acclaimed National Theatre production with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and the Creature.

The Thick Of It - BBC HD - 11.20pm

One last chance to watch the last ever episode of Armando Ianucci's brilliant political satire/comedy. Everyone in DOSAC has fallen out over the Goolding Inquiry, but the spotlight falls on the fate of Malcolm Tucker....

Thursday 1st November

Young Apprentice - BBC1 HD - 8pm

Another series of 16 - 17 year olds showing off their business acumen to Lord Sugar. Will they be as obnoxious and cringe-worthy as the adult Apprentice? Yup.

Friday 2nd November

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United - Sky Sports HD1 - 7.30

Championship

Have I Got News For You - BBC1 HD - 9pm

Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are joined by guest host Jeremy Clarkson for this week's satirical news quiz.

Derren Brown: Apocalypse - 4HD - 9pm

The concluding second-parter to Derren Brown tricking a participant into believing he's the sole survivor of a zombie apocalypse.

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Jumble. Dara O Briain, John Sessions and Jo Brand join Alan Davies and Stephen Fry over random things that start with the letter 'J'.

Public Enemies - ITV1 HD - 10.35pm

Michael Mann's stylish film about America's great era of crime during the 1930s should have been a stunner – and in some ways it is.

Johnny Depp plays charismatic bank robber John Dillinger, with the FBI agent Melvin Purvis (Christian Bale) hunting him and various notorious gangsters down - a showdown that falls slightly flat even amidst the sharp suits and tommy guns.

Saturday 3rd November

Manchester United v Arsenal - Sky Sports HD2 & 3D - 12pm

Barclays Premier League

West Ham United v Manchester City - ESPN HD - 5.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Sunday 4th November

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports F1 HD - 11.30am

With Sebastian Vettel snatching another victory at the Indian GP last week, let's see if he can continue his winning streak at the Yas Marina Circuit.

QPR v Reading - Sky Sports HD1 - 1pm

Barclays Premier League

Liverpool v Newcastle United - Sky Sports HD1 & 3D - 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Space Dive - BBC HD - 8.30pm

Behind the scenes documentary about Felix Baumgartner's spectacular record-breaking 128,100 ft free fall from the edge of space to Earth.

'Til next week...