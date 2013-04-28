Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the best high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days. You can also get daily updates on what's on by following our twitter feed @TodayinHD.

Here's our pick for the week:

Monday 29th April

Life of Pi - Blu-ray & 3D

Based on Yann Martel's wonderful book of the same name, the film follows the story of Pi, a young boy and sole survivor of a shipwreck that claimed his family and their zoo. Trapped on a boat in the middle of Pacific Ocean, Pi must fight for his survival, struggling against a lack of fresh water and food, extreme weather, attacks by dangerous sea creatures - and with only a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker for company.

With stunning cinematography and great special effects that use 3D to full effect, Ang Lee's adaptation happily stays faithful to the book.

Aston Villa v Sunderland - Sky Sports HD1, 8pm

Barclays Premier League

Game of Thrones - Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Kissed by Fire. After the epic dragon attack at the end of the last episode, we're on to more character study in tonight's offering, and we get to hear Jaime Lannister's side of the story on what led him to betray the former king and gain his moniker of Kingslayer.

Tuesday 30th April

Elementary - Sky Living HD, 9pm

Dead Man's Switch. Holmes and Watson hunt down the accomplice to a murdered blackmailer who was preying on rape victims. Meanwhile, Holmes reaches a full year of sobriety, but is loathe to celebrate it in any way.

MasterChef - BBC1 HD, 9pm

A day early, the three finalists are sent on a culinary road trip to Italy, from rustic home cooking in the Amalfi Coast to a three-star Michelin restaurant in Florence. And finally, the three travel north to Fiesole to put their new-found knowledge to the test by cooking a sumptuous dinner for prominent members of the Florentine art world.

Wednesday 1st May

MasterChef - BBC1 HD, 9pm

It's the penultimate episode, and the most electrifying challenge yet: The Chef's Table. The three finalists are put under the tutelage of two two-Michelin-starred chefs, before having to cook the perfect dish for four guest chefs, all of whom hold the coveted three Michelin stars.

Mad Men - Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

The Flood. Tonight's episode revolves around the pivotal moment of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, and how each character, from Pete to Don to Joan, reacts differently to the news. Don and Bobby bond over a showing of The Planet of the Apes, while Peggy hunts for an apartment.

Thursday 2nd May

MasterChef - BBC1 HD, 9pm

It's the final! After eight exciting weeks and some delicious (and a few questionable) dishes, it's boiled down to three amateur cooks who now have one last chance to cook their hearts out - a delicious and mind-blowing three-course meal for Gregg Wallace and John Torode. At the end of it, we'll have our MasterChef Champion 2013.

Friday 3rd May

Have I Got News For You - BBC1 HD, 9pm

Mel Giedroyc hosts the satirical news show tonight, with guest panellists Ross Noble and Rev Richard Coles joining Paul Merton and Ian Hislop.

The Graham Norton Show - BBC1 HD, 10.35pm

With the much-awaited Star Trek Into Darkness hitting UK cinemas next week, stars Chris Pine and Benedict Cumberbatch pop by to chat about the new film. They are joined by the UK's Eurovision entrant this year - Bonnie Tyler.

Saturday 4th May

QPR v Arsenal - ESPN HD, 5.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Doctor Who - BBC1 HD, 6.30pm

The Crimson Horror. Our favourite interspecies detective trio - Madame Vashtra, Jenny and Strax - return in this Victorian horror story written by Mark Gatiss. As Doctor and Clara go missing, the trio investigate Mrs Gillyflower's Sweetville mill, where beautiful people walk clean streets, but the rivers are awash with bodies turning up all bright red and waxy. Starring former 'Emma Peel' Dame Diana Rigg and her daughter Rachel Stirling.

Sunday 5th May

Manchester United v Chelsea - Sky Sports HD1 & 3D, 4pm

Barclays Premier League

Burn After Reading - ITV4 HD, 10pm

Another hit in the Coen Brothers' repertoire, starring George Clooney and Brad as two gym employees who find a disc containing a former CIA operative's memoirs, and decide to sell it to the highest bidder. Also stars John Malkovich, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand.

'Til next week…

By Kashfia Kabir

