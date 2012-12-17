The Week in HD

Monday 17th December

Cowboys & Aliens/Super 8 - Blu-ray double pack for Christmas

J J Abrams/Spielberg fest

The Killing - series 1 - 3 - Blu-ray set

MasterChef: The Professionals: Michel’s Classics - BBC HD - 7pm

Oh look, there’s no end to MasterChef - hooray! It’s time for Michel Roux Jr to show off his French classic cooking skills, with dishes that include monkfish liver, poached eggs in truffle, and saffron-braised sweetbreads.

Reading v Arsenal - Sky Sports HD1 & 3D - 7pm

Barclays Premier League

University Challenge - BBC HD - 7.30pm

A series of special episodes for Christmas, featuring teams of well-known people from from various UK universities. Tonight’s round of Bristol vs Leeds includes Alistair McGowan, and Jay Rayner (better known as one of the critics on MasterChef).

Tuesday 18th December

MasterChef: The Professionals: Michel’s Classics - BBC HD - 7pm

If you’re anything but a dedicated carnivore, look away: tonight Michel Roux Jr cooks up a feast including chicken, tongue, mutton and oxtail.

The Great British Bake Off - BBC HD - 8pm

Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are back for a special Christmas masterclass, showcasing their perfect recipes for mince pies, Chrismas puddings and cakes, and a couple of new festive treats.

Rev. - BBC HD - 10pm

It’s Adam’s first London Christmas at St Saviour’s, at finds it very different from his former sleepy Suffolk parish. Amidst pressure from the Archdeacon, talking new and unusual events filling up his diary, and nursing a hangover, there’s also his cantankerous father-in-law to deal with...

Wednesday 19th December

Olympics 2012: 50 Greatest Moments - BBC HD - 8pm

Here’s a new countdown of moments to add to the rerun list in years to come. But it’s a fun and uplifting list of all the great sporting moments from this year’s Summer Olympics.

Kirstie’s Vintage Christmas - 4 HD - 8pm

A vintage guide to Christmas, as Kirstie Allsopp gathers inspiration from all things vintage and handmade to create all things Christmas.

Heston’s Fantastical Christmas - 4 HD - 9pm

Along with edible baubles and snow cocktails, Heston Blumenthal makes a Christmas pudding so big that you can step inside it. A Christmas miracle indeed.

Nigel Slater’s Simple Suppers - BBC HD - 10pm

Christmas Suppers. Wondering what to do with those Christmas leftovers? Nigel Slater shows some (hopefully) stress-free and simple ways to create some lovely dishes from the leftovers of your grand Christmas dinner.

Thursday 20th December

Mrs Dickens’ Family Christmas - BBC HD - 8pm

One from last year, a BBC2 film where Sue Perkins explores the life of Charles Dickens, with a special focus on his wife Catherine and the parallels between her and the women in Dickens’ novels, as well as exploring Dickens’ influence in shaping Christmas as we know it. And a twelfth night cake gets baked as well...

Friday 21st December

12 Disasters - SyFy HD - 9pm

Want a film that befits both Christmas and the Mayan-predicted end of the world tonight? Here you go: a dark star spotted on a Christmas Eve night heralds the apocalypse. Merry Christmas and a happy end of the world to you, too.

Have I Got News For You - BBC1 HD - 9pm

Christmas special, hosted by Daniel Radcliffe, with Sara Cox and Andy Hamilton joining regulars Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Jingle Bells. It’s Christmas at QI, and joining Stephen Fry and Alan Davies for festive trivia are Sarah Millican, Phil Jupitus and Danny Baker.

Saturday 22nd December

Swingin’ Christmas - BBC HD - 7pm

Let’s get into the swing of things (sorry) with a celebration of festive musical treats from the golden age of swing with the John Wilson Orchestra, presented by Michael Parkinson and featuring enough Christmas classics to get even the Grinch into the Christmas mood.

Merlin - BBC1 HD - 7.55pm

Diamond of the Day, part 1. Here it is, the first of the concluding two-part finale of the fantasy series based on the legends of Camelot and King Arthur. Morgana and Mordred have finally united to take on Camelot, as Merlin rallies to save both himself and his king.

A Christmas Carol - 5 HD - 8pm

One of the many adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic, this 1999 version boasts Patrick Stewart as Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Richard E Grant, Celia Imrie and Joel Grey in this wonderful Victorian tale.

The First Men in the Moon - BBC HD - 8.25pm

It’s July 1969, and as the world waits for the Apollo astronauts to land on the moon, a young boy named Jim meets a 90-year-old man who tells him that the moon has been visited before... He tells of an extraordinary story of how he and the eccentric Professor Cavor first ventured onto the moon back in 1909 in a spherical spaceship using the gravity-defying material ‘cavorite’. There, they discovered a secret that lives under the surface of the moon...

It’s a delightful and charming adaptation of H G Well’s science fiction story by Doctor Who/Sherlock/League of Gentlemen Mark Gatiss.

Wigan Athletic v Arsenal - Sky Sports HD3 - 12.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Liverpool v Fulham - ESPN HD - 5.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Sunday 23rd December

The Gruffalo - BBC HD - 6pm

One of the best animated stories to come out of Christmas in the past few years, based on the children’s book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. It tells of a magical and snowy tale of a young mouse who takes a walk through the woods in search of a nut, encountering various animals who warn him of...The Gruffalo. Features the voice talents of Robbie Coltrane, James Corden, Helena Bonham-Carter, Tom Wilkinson, John Hurt, and Rob Brydon.

Swansea v Manchester United - Sky Sports HD1 & 3D - 1pm

Barclays Premier League

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Sky Sports HD1 - 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Welcome to The Week in HD, our guide to all the must-see high-def TV shows, films, Blu-rays and live sports to grace your screens over the next seven days.

With just one week left till Christmas, here's a list of festive-tinged recommendations for the week:

'Til next week...