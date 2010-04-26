Users will be able to access content directly on their computer or watch it on a TV once it's connected to your PC via a VGA or HDMI cable.

The resolution of the videos will be 720 x 576 and the service is up and running now at the Virgin Media Online Movies website.

All rentals will offer unlimited views for 48 hours so viewers can pause, rewind and watch again. Plus the film can be watched wherever the account holder logs on – at work, or at home.

With hundreds of titles to watch on demand, including Fantastic Mr Fox, District 9 and, from 6th May, The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

Alex Green, executive director, commercial, TV and online, Virgin Media said: “We wanted to bring the same high-quality, easy-to-use experience to film fans online.

Virgin Media Online Movies will help visitors discover and enjoy a whole world of film and we'll continue to develop the service by adding download functionality, even more titles and a great choice of HD films to the line-up.”

Virgin Media recently launched its online music video on demand service and plans to launch an online TV player this year.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.