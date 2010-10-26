The deal will see certain titles, including the likes of Heroes, House, The Office (US) and 30 Rock, offered as new content across Virgin Media's TV, online and mobile platforms.

As Sky ramps up its own on-demand TV content offering – read more about that in our Sky Anytime+ blog – Virgin Media is promising access to "past seasons" of NBC shows on demand.

The series will be accessible via its TV on demand service or via its online or mobile Virgin Media Player service.

Virgin Media now claims "over 4,600 hours of TV, film and music, with hundreds of hours in HD available" via its on demand services.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.