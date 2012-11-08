Update 08.11.12

TDK popped in to see us today and brought samples of the Q35 Wireless Charging Cube (£350) and A33 Wireless Weatherproof speaker (£200) to demo.

The latter is available online now from the likes of Amazon, while the Wireless Charging Cube will go on sale from January 2013.

We have a review sample of the Wireless Soundcube and will be testing it soon. We've already reviewed the TDK A73 Wireless Boombox (above), and you can read our full test here.

All the TDK systems use Bluetooth wireless streaming and the company says it has no intention of developing Apple AirPlay variants.

Published 10.09.12

TDK has added four new wireless systems to its Life on Record range of speakers. The wireless systems all use Bluetooth AAC and have built-in rechargeable batteries.

The products use the TDK "Signature Sound" across all four devices, developed and mastered at the TDK Audio Research Lab for a "pure, authentic sound".

Leading the new range is the latest version of the TDK Wireless Boombox, which features a 2.1-speaker array, wireless power and streaming music, all packaged in an instantly recognisable boombox style package.

There's an FM radio, a 3.5mm aux input, a USB port for charging your portable device while you stream, a headphone jack and a remote control. The TDK Wireless Boombox is £279.

As you might expect, the Wireless Soundcube (right) is less boombox style and instead a cube design complete with carry case handle on top.

Once more there's Bluetooth streaming, an integrated battery, 3.5mm audio and USB charging inputs and a remote control. It will cost £230.

While these two boomboxes certainly look built for lugging around, it's the TDK Wireless Weatherproof Speaker that is naturally best-suited for outdoor action.

A "weatherised" design and lots of talk of the "rugged" build suggests the speaker will at least be splashproof, while Bluetooth streaming, a 3.5mm input and USB charging are still present and correct.

There's also an integrated mic and integrated stand on the Wireless Weatherproof Speaker (above), which is yours for £200.

Last but not least is a clever charging pad that also sports wireless Bluetooth streaming.

The TDK Wireless Charging Cube does cable-free charging while also streaming your music via Bluetooth. There's a 3.5mm audio input and a USB charging port, too. Price TBC on this one.

For more information on the TDK wireless speakers, head to the TDK Performance website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook