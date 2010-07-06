UPDATE :

Denon has announced two new 3D-Ready receivers, featuring full 3D video connectivity, Anchor Bay Technologies video processing, digital USB ports with “Works with iPhone” certification and multi-zone support.

The AVR-2311, £800, and the AVR-3311 (pictured), £1200, include HDMI v1.4a repeater inputs with 3D, Audio Return and HDMI control, alongside HD decoding and Dolby Pro Logic IIz support.

The more affordable AVR-2311 features two-zone, two-source capability, while the AVR-3311 offers three-zone, three-source support. Both models also offer advanced Audyssey room calibration.

Step-up to the AVR-3311 for two HDMI output and an Ethernet port for streaming Flickr images, as well as accessing audio and photos directly from your PC and Internet radio stations.

Look out for our review of the AVR-2311 in the magazine coming soon.

Published 27/04/10:

Denon has just rolled out its 2010 AV range in the States, and it includes no fewer than 10 HDMI 1.4a-equipped 3D-ready receivers, plus a brace of 3D-ready universal Blu-ray players with features including Netflix and YouTube streaming.

The players are 2D out of the box, but the company says a firmware update will be available this Autumn to give them 3D capability. In addition they have DLNA 1.5 certification for audio/video/photo streaming, will play formats including SACD, DVD-Audio, MP3, WMA and DivX HD+, and are set to sell for very sensible money: the entry level DBP-1611UD is set to launch in June at $399 (£260), while the DBP-2011UDCI will arrive in August at $799 (£520).

The existing DBP-4010UD and DVD-A1UD models will continue.

The AV receiver range kicks off with two five-channel models, the $249 (£160) AVR-391 and $349 (£227) AVR-591, which like all the models in the range have HDMI 1.4a pass-through.

Only the entry-level model lacks HD Audio decoding, Audio Return Channel, analogue to HDMI video conversion and PLIIz processing – all features found throughout the rest of the line-up. The AVR-591 arrives in US shops next month, the budget model in July.

The seven-channel range starts with the AVR-791, on sale next month at $499, or £325. This, and the models above it, use the same suite of Audyssey technologies (Set-up, MultEQ, Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ) found in some current Denon models.

They also have Analog Devices 24-bit/192kHz DACs for audio, Anchor Bay 12-bit video processing and scaling, and direct iPod connectivity via USB.

Step-up models in the range are the AVR-891 ($799/£520, May), and the AVR-991 ($999/£650, July), with the latter also offering Audyssey DSX processing, HD radio capability (using the US Sirius system) and advanced network streaming via Ethernet, including Mac/PC compatibility, internet radio, Flickr and a web browser.

Above these sits a trio of receivers designed with multiroom custom installation in mind: the AVR-2311CI and AVR-3311CI, both available in June at $899/£585 and $1199/£780 respectively, and the $1999/£1300 AVR-4311CI, due in September.

All feature multizone operation, built-in HD radio, dedicated Crestron remote control modules and 'Compatible with Windows 7' certification, along with web access. The two more expensive models also offer IP control including remote access and diagnostics.

The AVR-4311CI has seven HDMI inputs and two outputs, Anchor Bay VRS upscaling and upconversion, and a new HDMI Clock Control for jitter reduction over HDMI, as part of a fourth-generation Denon Link implementation.

UK availability for the above models is yet to be announced.

