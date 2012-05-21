Update 21.05.12

All the Bonds. All the girls. All the action. All in high-definition. That's the promise from MGM Studios and Twentieth Century Fox to mark 007's 50th anniversary with the release of the mammoth 23-disc Bond 50 Collection, showcasing all 22 Bond films on Blu-ray for the first time.

We first reported on the bumper Blu-ray release at CES back in January (see original story below), but today comes the news that the full set will be released in the UK on September 24th, with other markets to follow later that week.

Today also sees the official release of the first Skyfall trailer, starring Daniel Craig as 007.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of all the extra features included in the Bond 50 Collection:

Special Features:

* DISC ONE — Dr. No (Over 3 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Terence Young and cast and crew

6 Featurettes

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Photo Galleries

* DISC TWO — From Russia With Love (Over 3 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Terence Young and cast and crew

2 Featurettes

Animated Storyboard Sequence

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Photo Galleries

* DISC THREE — Goldfinger (Over 5 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Guy Hamilton

Commentary with the cast and crew

3 Featurettes

Original Screen Tests with Theodore Bikel and Tito Vandis

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Original Publicity Featurette

Original Radio Interviews With Sean Connery

Photo Galleries

* DISC FOUR—Thunderball (Over 6 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Terence Young

Commentary with Editor Peter Hunt and Screenwriter John Hopkins

4 Featurettes

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Photo Galleries

* DISC FIVE — You Only Live Twice (Over 4 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Lewis Gilbert and cast and crew

4 Featurettes

Animated Storyboard Sequence

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Photo Galleries

* DISC SIX—On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (Over 4 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Peter Hunt and cast and crew

4 Featurettes

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Photo Galleries

* DISC SEVEN — Diamonds Are Forever (Over 4 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Guy Hamilton and cast and crew

3 Featurettes

Deleted Scenes

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

* DISC EIGHT — Live and Let Die (Over 7 hours of content)

Commentaries with Director Guy Hamilton, Roger Moore and Tom Mankiewicz

3 Featurettes

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Photo Galleries

* DISC NINE —The Man with the Golden Gun (Over 5 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Guy Hamilton and the cast and crew

Commentary with Roger Moore

2 Featurettes

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Photo Galleries

* DISC TEN —The Spy Who Loved Me (Over 5 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Lewis Gilbert and cast and crew

Commentary with Roger Moore

3 Featurettes

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

* DISC ELEVEN — Moonraker (Over 5 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Lewis Gilbert and cast and crew

Commentary with Roger Moore

4 Featurettes

Original Theatrical Trailer

Photo Gallery

* DISC TWELVE — For Your Eyes Only (Over 7 hours of content)

Commentary with Director John Glen and the cast and crew

Commentary with Roger Moore

Commentary with Producer Michael G. Wilson and crew

4 Featurettes

Animated Storyboard Sequences for Snowmobile Chase & Underwater

Music Video performed by Sheena Easton

Deleted Scenes and Expanded Angles

Original Theatrical Trailer, TV and radio spots

Photo Galleries

* DISC THIRTEEN — Octopussy (Over 6 hours of content)

Commentary with Director John Glen

Commentary with Roger Moore

4 Featurettes

Original Screen Tests with James Brolin

"All Time High" Music Video

Original Theatrical Trailers

* DISC FOURTEEN — A View to a Kill (Over 6 hours of content)

Commentary with Director John Glen and the cast and crew

Commentary with Roger Moore

4 Featurettes

A View to a Kill Music Video performed by Duran Duran

Original Theatrical Trailers and TV spots

* DISC FIFTEEN — The Living Daylights (Over 5 hours of content)

Commentary with Director John Glen and cast and crew

3 Featurettes

Deleted scenes with introductions from Director John Glen

The Living Daylights Music Video performed by A-Ha

Original Theatrical Trailers

* DISC SIXTEEN — Licence to Kill (Over 6 hours of content)

Commentary with Director John Glen and cast

Commentary with Producer Michael G. Wilson and crew

3 Featurettes

Licence to Kill Music Video performed by Gladys Knight

“If You Asked Me To” Music Video Performed by Patti LaBelle

Opening Titles Sequence

Original Theatrical Trailers

Photo Galleries

* DISC SEVENTEEN — GoldenEye (Over 5 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Martin Campbell and Producer Michael G. Wilson

8 Featurettes

Deleted scenes

GoldenEye Music Video performed by Tina Turner

* DISC EIGHTEEN — Tomorrow Never Dies (Over 9 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Roger Spottiswoode and Dan Petrie, Jr.

Commentary with Vic Armstrong and Producer Michael G. Wilson

2 Featurettes

Interview with Composer David Arnold

Deleted and Extended Scenes with introduction from Director Roger Spottiswoode

Tomorrow Never Dies Music Video performed by Sheryl Crow

The James Bond Theme (Moby's Re-Version)

* DISC NINETEEN — The World Is Not Enough (Over 6 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Michael Apted

Commentary with Peter Lamont, David Arnold and Vic Armstrong

4 Featurettes

Opening Titles Sequence

The World Is Not Enough Music Video performed by Garbage

Deleted, Extended and Alternate Scene

Original Theatrical Trailer

Photo Galleries

* DISC TWENTY — Die Another Day (Over 8 hours of content)

Commentary with Director Lee Tamahori and Producer Michael G. Wilson

Commentary with Pierce Brosnan and Rosamund Pike

5 Featurettes

MI6 Datastream Trivia Track with Branching Video

Opening Titles Sequence

Photo Galleries

* DISC TWENTY ONE — Casino Royale (Over 1 hour of content)

Becoming Bond

James Bond: For Real

Chris Cornell Music Video

* DISC TWENTY TWO — Quantum of Solace (Over 1 hour of content)

2 Featurettes

"Another Way to Die" Music Video

* DISC TWENTY THREE – Bonus Material

NEW – The World of Bond – the 007 films have a look, style and attitude that is signature Bond. From the cars, to the women, to the villains and even the music, Bond films stand apart. The World of Bond takes the viewer through the best of five decades worth of classic James Bond in one thrilling montage.

The World of Bond showcases the fascinating and entertaining interplay among unforgettable moments of danger, seduction, adventure and a dash of that distinguished humour that fans have cherished from the beginning up until now.

To add to the experience, The World of Bond featurette will also offer a Pop-Up Trivia option to challenge even the sharpest of fans with little known facts and interesting trivia from the Bond Universe.

NEW – Being Bond – there’s only one James Bond – but he’s proven too much for only one actor to play the role. In the franchise’s 50-year run, six distinguished actors have taken on the part and secured a spot in cinematic history. Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig each reflect on the impact and importance of taking on such a famous role.

With this piece, gain insight into what each actor brought to the character and discover how they shaped the world’s most timeless secret agent.

Skyfall Videoblogs – behind-the-scenes look at the making of Skyfall from the cast and crew.

Published 12.01.12

Look at that Blu-ray boxset - you want it, don't you? We certainly do...

It's the complete James Bond movie collection, also featuring 130 hours of bonus features, including content exclusive to this new boxset. It will be available to buy from 1st October, but you can pre-order now - current prices are around £89.99.

After years of finally resolved contractual wrangling - and two incomplete interim Blu-ray boxsets – the full collection will be released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dr No's film debut.

Each movie comes from the 4K restorations made by Lowry several years ago – as detailed in our blog here from 2008. Yes, that's how long we've been waiting for the full film series to come to Blu-ray!

The boxset was announced on the Panasonic booth here at CES, complete with guest appearances from two Bond girls and three Bond directors.

Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) and Caterina Murino (Casino Royale) provided the glamour, while John Glen (For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights & Licence To Kill), Martin Campbell (GoldenEye, Casino Royale) and Michael Apted (The World Is Not Enough) took part in a discussion about bringing Bond to the big screen.

No news from 20th Century Fox yet on whether the previously unreleased Bond titles will also be available to buy separately. We'll keep you updated.

