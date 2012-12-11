Nine Inch Nails front man Trent Reznor (shown right) is planning a rival music streaming service to Spotify with hip-hop star Dr Dre, reports The Guardian.

Called Daisy, the new music service is expected to launch in the middle of 2013, according to Billboard, and is being developed by Dre's headphone company, Beats by Dr Dre.

What makes Daisy different from rivals is that it will rely less on computerised recommendations and more on humans advising users on what music to buy.

"There's a real value in trusted filters," Reznor recently told the New Yorker. "It's like having your own guy when you go into the record store, who knows what you like but can also point you down some paths you wouldn't necessarily have encountered."

"What's missing is a service that adds a layer of intelligent curation."

The new service will mix computerised tips with recommendations from "connoisseurs", with the intention of making it "a platform in which the machine and the human would collide more intimately".

