Treat your vinyl with a £1000 turntable stand this Record Store Day

Buying a solid base for your turntable can improve performance and help you hear vinyl at its absolute best. Do you need to spend £1000 to achieve decent isolation? No. Can you? Yes, you can – provided you head to German outfit Liedtke-Metalldesign, which has come up with what may be the world's most extreme turntable stand.

The LM-Statement measures around 70cm tall and costs an eye-watering €1111. Each one boasts a 50cm-wide base made of either granite or slate, mounted on a steel base with four adjustable spikes. According to the firm's publicity department, it's "like a rock in a storm".

(Image credit: Liedtke-Metalldesign)

The 50kg beast comes complete with a set of "LM-Vibration Booser" (absorber pucks), floor protector discs and a high-quality (of course) 5mm Allen key for mounting the table.

The nice volk at Liedtke-Metalldesign will even custom-build the stand to your specifications. Just say the word and they'll tailor the height of the hollow legs to suit your space (the firm recommends a two-thirds fill for optimum dampening). Style-wise, you can opt for shiny stainless steel or matt black powdercoat finishes.

If you're impressed and happen to be in the market for elite German-made turntable cushioning, the LM-Statement with 20cm-thick base costs around €1111, while the 30cm-thick variant will set you back €1199. The company sells direct through its own website.

Want to isolate your record player for a fair bit less? Something like Pro-Ject's £250 Ground-IT Deluxe base will do a cracking job - and leave you £750 to splurge on rare vinyl and a top-notch cartridge. The choice, is yours...

