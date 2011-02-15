Toshiba has announced no fewer than five new ranges in its 2011 line-up of entry-level LCD/LED TVs, with models including built-in Blu-ray players and internet connectivity.

Sizes range from 19in to 42in, and all models get a Freeview tuner, Toshiba's Active Vision picture processing technology and LED backlighting.

Selected versions have Full HD resolution, Freeview HD tuners (Regza RL only) and on-demand web content from the likes of YouTube and BBC iPlayer. Here's the full breakdown of tech specs, with prices to follow:





Toshiba Regza RL833 with Freeview HD



REGZA RL series

• Available in 32, 37 and 42in screen sizes

* 1920x1080p Full HD

* Edge-LED backlight

* Freeview HD-ready

* Online applications – YouTube, BBC iPlayer and Flickr

* AutoView image optimising

* Resolution+ image enhancement

* DLNA and wi-fi ready

* Active Vision (50Hz)

* 4 x HDMI

* USB port

* Dolby Volume

* REGZA-LINK single remote operation





Toshiba Regza DB833 has built-in Blu-ray player



Regza DB series Blu-ray Combi



* Available in 32 and 42in screen sizes

* 1920x1080p Full HD

* Edge-LED backlight

* Integrated Blu-ray player

* Freeview ready

* Active Vision (50Hz)

* 2x HDMI

* USB and PC inputs

* REGZA-LINK® single remote operation

Toshiba Regza DL833 (19in)





DL series DVD Combi



* Available in 19, 22, 26 and 32in screen sizes

* HD ready (1366x768)

* Edge-LED backlight

* Integrated DVD player

* Freeview ready

* Active Vision (50Hz)

* 2x HDMI

* USB and PC inputs





Toshiba Regza HL833 with edge-LED backlight



REGZA HL series



* Available in 32 and 42in screen sizes

* 1920x1080p Full HD

* Edge-LED backlight

* Freeview

* Active Vision (50Hz)

* 2x HDMI

* USB

* REGZA-LINK single remote operation

* PC Input







Toshiba Regza EL833 is entry-level model



REGZA EL series

* Available in 19, 22, 26 and 32in screen sizes

* Edge-LED backlight

* HD ready (1366x768)

* Freeview tuner

* Active Vision (50Hz)

* 2x HDMI

* PC input

* USB port



