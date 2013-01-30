THX has announced the launch of 'THX tune-up,' the company's first iOS app, designed to give users a hand to set up up their TVs, projectors and surround sound systems.

The app features custom-made video patterns, including sharpness, brightness and tint, as well as audio tests that can help with speaker assignment and phase.

To take advantage of the app you'll need either Apple TV or Apple's Digital AV Adapter (either lightning or 30-pin) and an HDMI cable to display the set-up pages on-screen. The app's compatible with iPad 2, 3, and 4, iPhone 4, 4S and 5 and the 4th/5th Gen iPod Touch all running iOS 5.1 or later, iPad mini with iOS 6 or later. There's no mention of an Android version, but we've asked the quesion.

UPDATE: we've been informed that an Android version is in the pipeline and will be available in the Spring.

We've been recommmending THX's set-up system, found in the menus of certain DVD and Blu-ray releases, for quite a while now. They're a good, accessible starting point for someone wanting to make a few basic tweaks, so we're interested to see how the app's going to shape up.

THX tune-up is £1.49 on the iTunes store.

