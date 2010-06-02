A new high-definition TV channel will be launched in Scotland in time for the World Cup.

STV HD will begin broadcasing on June 11th on Freeview channel 51 and Virgin Media channel 113.

According to STV News, the broadcaster is currently working with Sky, Freesat and the ITV network to make STV HD available on satellite services as soon as possible.

The new HD channel will carry all the World Cup games exclusive to STV throughout the tournament in high definition, the broadcaster says.

"We're thrilled to be bringing viewers a brand-new STV HD service, offering our programmes in crystal-clear vision," says STV managing director of broadcasting Bobby Hain.

"We're particularly pleased that we'll be offering all the STV World Cup games in HD for our nation of football fans on both DTT [digital terrestrial television] and Virgin Media."

Other programmes to be shown on STV HD include X-Factor, Coronation Street and the new series of Taggart.

