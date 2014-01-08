As CES 2014 continues to showcase the latest hi-fi and home cinema products, it's nearly time to name the winners of the Stars of CES 2014 Awards!

The Stars of CES – chosen by What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision – are the 10 most exciting products we've seen launched at this year's show in Las Vegas.

MORE: Stars of CES 2013 – Our top 10 picks from last year's show

We've scoured the rooms of The Venetian hotel to bring you the hottest hi-fi and home cinema launches – from TVs to high-end speakers and amplifiers.

The Stars of CES 2014 are due to be announced on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas – with the ceremony starting at 5.30pm PST (1.30am, UK).

Be sure to stay tuned to whathifi.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, where we will reveal this year's award-winners as soon as they are announced.

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+