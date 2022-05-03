Sony Xperia 1 IV: more details leak for Sony's music and movies super phone

More details have emerged for the Sony Xperia 1 IV – the successor to the best smartphone for music and movies. And if they're legit, we could be looking at a big upgrade in the camera department.

We say "if" because this information comes via Chinese social media site Weibo (via NoteBook Check), and so there's no way to verify it. The post includes what it claims is information from a Thai factory manufacturing the device, and says that the main camera will upgrade to 48 megapixels while the front-facer will get the jump to 12 megapixels. Those are up from 12 megapixels and 8 megapixels respectively on the Sony Xperia 1 III.

(When translated into English, the post also claims the Xperia 1 IV will have a 4K 120Hz HDR 21:9 "with fish screen", so there's every chance something has been lost in translation.)

Considering the Xperia 1 III's main focus was music and movie playback, this could be an attempt by Sony to also get keen photographers excited about the Xperia 1 IV. Of course, there's also a lot more to photo quality than mere megapixels, but the Xperia 1 III boasted a fine camera (albeit one lacking a night mode for low-light photography). Hopefully these improvements will make it even better.

The post also mentions 33W fast charging, and that there will be no bundled charger in the box. That's no great surprise – most major phone manufacturers have stopped including charging blocks to cut down on environmental waste (most of us have a few knocking about at home already). They usually include a charging cable, and Sony is likely to be no different.

The Xperia 1 IV looks set to be revealed on 11th May. We're expecting a very similar design to the 1 III, the same 21:9 screen and 3.5mm headphone jack, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

MORE:

Will the Xperia 1 IV top our list? Best smartphones for music and movies

Could the new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus be the ultimate budget tablet for movies on the move?

Is this what the iPhone 14's 'hole + pill' front panel will look like?