Our bumper September issue comes with a free Ultimate Guide to High-End hi-fi and AV - a celebration of the world's best kit!

September 2010 cover

Inside the extra mag you'll find your complete guide to 2010's best kit, including TVs and projectors, home cinema electronics, speakers, one-box hi-fi, media servers and even bespoke in-car audio systems.

In the main magazine, we've a Supertest of new-model 32in TVs from LG, Panasonic, Sharp, Samsung, Sony and Toshiba, and our first ever Group Test of 3D Blu-ray players. The latter involves models from LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony going head-to-head for the first time.

Elsewhere you'll find a Group Test of £250-£300 iPod speaker docks, a Roundup of Freeview HD+ personal video recorders and a fascinating speaker shootout between the long-established ATC SCM11 and new kid on the block, EB Acoustics' EB2.

If that's not enough to whet your appetite, turn to or First Tests section for a plethora of hot new reviews.The section kicks off with Panasonic's much-anticipated Viera TX-P50VT20 3D plasma TV, and also includes new screens from LG (47LX9900) and Sony's 3D Bravia KDL-46HX903.

Other home cinema highlights include Onkyo's TX-SR308 AV receiver, Denon's new AVR-2311, Sony's replacement for the STR-DH800, the STR-DH810, and an all-in-one 3D Blu-ray system from Samsung, the £700 HT-C6930W.

Hi-fi fans are catered for with a first look at, and listen to, Acoustic Energy's Neo V2 Three floorstanding speakers, the Dali Ikon 6 Mk2 floorstanders and Monitor Audio's Bronze BR2 standmount speakers.

On the stereo electronics front, we've tested a budget CD player from Cambridge Audio in the shape of the £230 Azur 350C, Arcam's Solo Neo and Denon's replacement for the D-M37DAB micro system, the D-M38DAB.

If you're thinking about upgrading your home cinema system, then you can't afford to miss this month's Big Question in which we ask: "Which part of my home cinema system should I upgrade first?" Should it be the Blu-ray player, multichannel amp or surround speakers? Three readers decide.

And don't forget we've got ten pairs of lovely Q Acoustics 2050 floorstanding speakers to give away in this month's competition.

So there you have it: a bumper issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, plus free 68-page Ultimate Guide to High End, on sale now. Don't miss it!

