Inside the extra mag you'll find your complete guide to 2010's best kit, including TVs and projectors, home cinema electronics, speakers, one-box hi-fi, media servers and even bespoke in-car audio systems.

In the main magazine, we've a Supertest of new-model 32in TVs from LG, Panasonic, Sharp, Samsung, Sony and Toshiba, and our first ever Group Test of 3D Blu-ray players. The latter involves models from LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony going head-to-head for the first time.

Elsewhere you'll find a Group Test of £250-£300 iPod speaker docks, a Roundup of Freeview HD+ personal video recorders and a fascinating speaker shootout between the long-established ATC SCM11 and new kid on the block, EB Acoustics' EB2.

If that's not enough to whet your appetite, turn to or First Tests section for a plethora of hot new reviews.The section kicks off with Panasonic's much-anticipated Viera TX-P50VT20 3D plasma TV, and also includes new screens from LG (47LX9900) and Sony's 3D Bravia KDL-46HX903.

Other home cinema highlights include Onkyo's TX-SR308 AV receiver, Denon's new AVR-2311, Sony's replacement for the STR-DH800, the STR-DH810, and an all-in-one 3D Blu-ray system from Samsung, the £700 HT-C6930W.

Hi-fi fans are catered for with a first look at, and listen to, Acoustic Energy's Neo V2 Three floorstanding speakers, the Dali Ikon 6 Mk2 floorstanders and Monitor Audio's Bronze BR2 standmount speakers.

On the stereo electronics front, we've tested a budget CD player from Cambridge Audio in the shape of the £230 Azur 350C, Arcam's Solo Neo and Denon's replacement for the D-M37DAB micro system, the D-M38DAB.

If you're thinking about upgrading your home cinema system, then you can't afford to miss this month's Big Question in which we ask: "Which part of my home cinema system should I upgrade first?" Should it be the Blu-ray player, multichannel amp or surround speakers? Three readers decide.

