There may be an economic crisis out there, but Sennheiser says it's doing more than just surviving – it's also investing in the future.

The German manufacturer of microphones and headphones saw a small rise in overall sales last year, but a significant growth in headphones, and it's just opened a multi-million-euro production and technology centre at its HQ – the largest construction project in the company's history.

Total sales were up just 1.1%, at €389.9, but while times were tough in the company's professional divisions – wireless microphone sales fell 6.1% due to the reluctance of entertainment businesses to invest in the current economic climate –, consumer products did much better, with headphone sales up 18.8%.

And the company has now completed what it says is 'one of the most modern assembly plants in Northern Germany' at its headquarters in Wennebostel. 230 machines have been moved from its plant in Burgdorf to the new facility, which sits alongside the existing production facility.

With 13,500 sq m of space, the new building houses around 440 staff, and also has a production technology lab, to develop, test and optimise work stations, machinery and inspection equipment.

