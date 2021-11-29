Save $50 with this Nintendo Switch deal before it's 'game over' for Cyber Monday 2021

Cyber Monday deals are here so you can treat yourself to big savings on a Nintendo Switch at Walmart. Hurry, and you can grab a Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (download) and 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for only $299.99!

Despite the arrival of the new Nintendo Switch OLED, the standard Switch is still in huge demand. It's fun, family-friendly and offers top-tier games in the iconic Mario and Zelda series.

With Cyber Monday preparing to hit the road, this deal could disappear faster than a golden mushroom, so put your pedal to the metal if you want to scoop this $50 mega-discount at Walmart...

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $350 Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $350 $299.99 at Walmart (save $50)

Around 99% of deals we see aren't worth recommending, but this last-minute Nintendo Switch deal is legit. It gets you the console, Neon red/blue controllers, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months' Nintendo Switch online membership. Walmart+ members get free delivery!

See all final Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Prefer nostalgic family fun to bloody-thirsty shoot 'em ups? The Nintendo Switch is the console for you. It more than makes up for a lack of raw power and 4K graphics with an awesome selection of games.

The Nintendo Switch has an extra trick up its sleeve, too: it doubles as a portable games console. Simply slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can game on the go, without the need for a TV. Clever.

Sales of games consoles are through the roof right now, what with more of us spending time at home and the winter nights drawing in. So to see Walmart deliver the bonus of a free Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download is a welcome surprise.

Nintendo has also slashed $20 off the Switch Pro Controller. It was $70, but is now down to $50 at most retailers including Walmart and Amazon.

There's also the new Switch OLED, of course. At $349.99, it's much pricier, but does offer some nice upgrades including a 7-inch OLED display, enhanced audio and extra internal storage. It's also much easier to locate one than it is to find Xbox stock on Cyber Monday.

MORE:

All of the best Cyber Monday deals

Here's why you can't find a PS5 deal this Cyber Monday

Our pick of the best gaming TVs