You can get an Echo Dot for just 99 cents with this special Amazon deal

Amazon is practically giving away smart speakers! For a limited time only, you can get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just 99 cents when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for one month.

The Music Unlimited Individual Plan costs $7.99 for Prime members. Throw in a $0.99 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the grand total comes to only $8.98. Yep, that's a $40 smart speaker and a month of unlimited music streaming at a huge discount.

Your Music Unlimited subscription will auto-renew at $7.99 a month, but you can cancel anytime and keep the $40 Echo Dot. Or, you can ignore this 99 cents smart speaker deal and buy a pack of gum instead...

This Amazon deal gets you a $40 smart speaker for just 99 cents when you sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited ($9.99 regular price/$7.99 for Prime members). The five-star Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a great all-round performer. Deal ends 31st December 2021.

The offer seems to be for new Music Unlimited subscribers only – although if you're a past subscriber (or have previously used a trial promotion), all is not lost. Deal-savvy users who've used up trial memberships in the past have been able to snap up this Echo Dot deal via the desktop version of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Not a Prime member? You can still take advantage of this crazy deal. Non-Prime members will simply pay $2 more ($9.99) for one month of the Music Unlimited, plus the same $0.99 for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), for a grand total of $10.98. Again, Music Unlimited auto-renews every month but you can cancel it at any time. Like most streaming services, it's contract-free.

We found this third iteration of the Echo Dot to be a five-star performer at its regular price of $40, offering a clear, solid sound and improved Alexa capabilities. And let's face it, at $0.99 it's an absolute steal. As for Amazon Music Unlimited, we rated it a healthy four stars, praising its "excellent catalogue" and Ultra HD offering.

Make sure you capitalize on this epic 99 cents Echo Dot deal before it ends on 31st December.

