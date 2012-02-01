Swedish headphone manufacturer Jays has signed an agreement with Samsung that will see the company's earphones promoted in Samsung stores.

The deal will initially see Jays products arriving in Samsung stores in Korea but could spread to other territories.

Ultimately collaboration on products, such as boxing Samsung smartphones with Jays' earphones – HTC and Beats Audio have done a similar deal – doesn't seem out of the question.

Rune Torbjörnsen, CEO of Jays, said: "We're continuing with our mission to deliver the highest quality and most musical sound to any media player and this collaboration with Samsung takes us even closer to this goal."

