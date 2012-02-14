New from Russ Andrews Accessories are 'hotted-up' versions of Humax's FOXSAT-HDR Freesat and HDR-FOX T2 Freeview receivers, claiming improvements to sound and picture quality through enhanced power supplies and input/output circuitry.

The new models build on the company's earlier launch of a tuned Sky+ HD box.

Starting with standard 1TB versions of the Humax PVRs, the company creates its £611 tuned version with a variety of upgrades starting with the removal of the standard captive mains lead.

The box is then fitted with an IEC socket so the user can choose their own mains lead, along with the company's Silencer mains filter and ClarityMains enhancer.

Selected components in the power supply sections are also improved, notably with the replacement of standard capacitors with Panasonic audio grade versions.

Also upgraded are the aerial/dish inputs – depending on version – and the HDMI and Scart outputs. The casework is fitted with acoustic damping and Russ Andrews Big Cone Feet are provided.

The price includes the 'donor' set-top box, but existing owners of these Humax boxes can have their units upgraded by Russ Andrews. The price is £399, plus £12 for collection of the box and delivery to the company, and the process takes around five working days.

