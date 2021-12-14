Rega's System One turntable package is finally available

Rega is finally launching its System One. The all-in-one turntable system will be available in the UK before Christmas, with export orders expected to ship throughout January. The UK SSP is £1199 (about AU$2200, although there's no word on Australian availability).

Rega demonstrated the System One at The Bristol Hi-Fi Show back in February 2020 but says it has not been able to release it in the following 20 months due to high demand for the Planar 1 turntable and io amplifier, which make up two-thirds of the System One. The company's Kyte speakers and a full set of cables complete it.

Having expanded its headquarters and production area, Rega can now hope to entice those who are after an all-in-one vinyl solution that's convenient and hassle-free. Rega has, after all, designed the System One to be easy to set up and use from the get-go.

We can certainly vouch for two of the four boxes in the System One. The Planar 1 turntable is our favourite-ever deck at its price point – "a spritely, entertaining turntable with no obvious flaws," as we said in our review. And the io amplifier is similarly impressive, setting the sonic benchmark at its level by packing a "detailed, rhythmic, fun sound" into a compact box. Of course, it has a built-in MM phono stage allowing the Planar 1 to be easily connected to it. The accompanying Kyte speakers haven't blessed our test rooms, but Rega promises that "all three products have perfect synergy which promises to bring your vinyl collection to life".

