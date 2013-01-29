Rdio, the music streaming service run by the co-creator of Skype, is offering users in the UK up to six months of free music on the web, without ads.

New Rdio listeners can sign up and activate free streaming at rdio.com, with no credit card required. This will give them access to a library of more than 18 million songs.

Free streaming is available through the web or Rdio's desktop apps for Mac and Windows, and allows listeners to:

• Choose from more than 18 million songs, without ads

• Listen for free online for up to six months, depending on how many songs you stream

• Discover new music by following friends and 'tastemakers'

• Create, curate and collaborate on playlists

• Share your soundtrack in real time on facebook and Twitter

A meter at the top of the user profile page lets people know how much free music they have remaining each month. If they wantmore, they can upgrade to one of Rdio's subscription plans for unlimited streams and access to mobile apps.

Plans cost £4.99/month for unlimited web streaming, or £9.99/month for unlimited web and mobile streaming, as well as wireless syncing to listen offline.

