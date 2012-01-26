Pure Music, the cloud-based, on-demand music service from electronics company Pure, officially goes live inthe UK today following beta trials last year. It will be rolled out internationally during 2012.

The service allows owners of Pure's range of internet-connected devices, a smartphone or PC/Mac to explore and listen to millions of music tracks for a monthly fee of £4.99. Caching to a mobile device allowing offline playback will be available soon for an additional monthly charge.

UK customers and subscribers to Pure Music will receive their first month free as part of the launch promotion.

As well as streaming you will be able to buy tracks through Pure Music. The store is powered by 7Digital – also behind Spotify's store – so packs an impressive library of 15 million tracks.

Pure Tag is also be included, allowing you to identify tracks as you hear them on the radio, and in turn stream or buy them.

Colin Crawford, Pure's marketing director, says: "Pure Music has been conceived to appeal to the mass market and offer music fans a simple way to find, discover and enjoy any music they want directly on their favourite listening device. Forget the hassle of downloading and ripping – just search and enjoy."

You can access Pure music on a Mac or PC via the Pure Lounge internet radio and media portal, and on smartphones using the Pure Lounge app.

Other compatible devices include the Pure One Flow, Evoke Flow, Oasis Flow, Avanti Flow, Sirocco 550, Siesta Flow, Contour, Sensia and Sensia 200D Connect.

We tested Pure Music in the January 2012 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision against the likes of Spotify, Napster and Deezer, awarding it four stars.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook