Pure has officially launched the Pure Jongo S3 speaker, the first product in the company's new 'Jongo' multiroom music system.

Set to be the first of three Jongo products – the Jongo T6 and Jongo A2 will follow – the Jongo S3 supports WiFi and Bluetooth and can stream music around your home from phones, tablets and laptops.

MORE: Pure Jongo S3 review

We first heard about the Pure Jongo speakers in October last year, and then saw the full Jongo family at CES at the start of this year. The speakers names have had a slight tweak, and now the Jongo S3 is good to go.

The Pure Jongo S3 is a portable speaker, thanks to an internal rechargeable battery that's good for 10 hours of listening time on one charge.

A selection of colours are available, with black or white speakers and a choice of burnt orange, lime green, mango and white grilles (£13 each).

Pure Jongo: affordable multiroom

The Pure Jongo S3 can be used on its own as a wireless speaker, playing music from any Bluetooth or WiFi device, or grouped together with multiple Jongo speakers over the WiFi network.

With a price of £170 for the Jongo S3, the Jongo family is Pure's affordable multiroom music alternative to the likes of Sonos and its Play:3 speaker and wireless speakers such as the Arcam rCube, which are capable of daisy-chaining together for a basic multiroom system.

Pure Music app: on-demand music

You can also use the free Pure Connect app, available on iOS for iPhone and iPad. There's an Android version in the pipeline, until then Android users will have to settle for Bluetooth.

As well as streaming locally stored music from your phone or tablet over WiFi, the app also offers over 20,000 streaming radio stations and around 200,000 on-demand programmes and podcasts.

And there's more: you can also access the Pure Music on-demand music service (an Rdio and Spotify rival). And there's a 30-day free trial for all new Pure Music customers.

You can of course stream content from any music apps on your phone and tablet, too.

The Jongo S3 will be joined by the Jongo T6, a more powerful speaker, and the Jongo A2, a wireless adapter for existing systems, later this year, with Pure promising all three will be available "in the first half of 2013".

Look out for our Pure Jongo S3 review very soon.

MORE: Pure Jongo video from CES

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Find us on Google+