The latest addition to Pro-ject's Box Design range of miniature hi-fi components is the £200 Dock Box S Digital, offering connection for iPods, iPhones and iPads, and a choice of digital or analogue outputs.

Powered by an external 9V supply, it connects digitally to the iOS devices, charging them and also offering full remote control via the handset supplied.

In addition, a USB output to the rear allows connection to a computer for updating of libraries without having to remove the iPod, iPhone or iPad from the dock and use the Apple dock connector cable.

With the device docked, you have a choice of outputs.

You can either connect to a standard line input on an amplifier, making use of the 24-bit/192kHz Cirrus Logic DAC inside the compact housing, or connect to amplifiers with digital inputs, or an offboard DAC, via the electrical digital output provided.

XMOS audio processors are used to give ultra-low jitter, and like the other models in the Box Design 'S Class' range, the Dock Box S Digital uses a thicker front panel with no visible screws.

And while that aluminium housing is small, it's also heavy, vibration-free and magnetically isolated, keeping the internal components away from external interference.

Available in black or silver when it goes on sale this month, the Pro-ject Dock Box S is distributed in the UK by Henley Designs.

