We've been in Barcelona getting a first look at Philips' consumer electronics range for 2011, including of course the company's televisions. As always, it's an eye-catching bunch from the Dutch company. We've got images of all the forthcoming TVs and details on all the key products.
First some quick technical explanations. Firstly, Philips now has active and passive 3D TVs in its range. Philips is calling its active sets 'Max 3D', while its passive TVs (based on LG's Film Patterned Retarder panels) will be known as 'Easy 3D'. Philips is happy to state that it believes active 3D delivers better performance due to the higher resolution but that most people may well find passive 3D more comfortable to watch.
Secondly, Philips' televisions are LCD designs complete with LED backlights. LED Pro is the company's name for full array, direct LED screens, with sections of individually controllable LED lights behind the screen. This technology is found in the premium sets in the range, while the rest have edge LED backlights.
Also worthy of note is Philips' use of the phrase Smart TV - now seemingly ubiquitious in the world of television. Often used to refer to internet-enabled content, Philips' Smart TV refers to four distinct features of the TVs, of which Net TV, the company's internet-enabled content, is only one. The others are Control, taking in remote apps and a new interface, SimplyShare, referring to the DLNA capability, and Program, which stands for the company's new EPG and USB recording features.
And last but not least, all models will now feature Freeview HD tuners.
Without further ado, let's see what Philips TVs have to offer in 2011...
Philips now has two Cinema 21:9 televisions in its arsenal. Joining the existing Cinema 21:9 Platinum TV, which continues, is the new Cinema 21:9 Gold:
Philips Cinema 21:9 Gold
50in TV
50PFL7956
Due: September 2011
Price: TBC
Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 2
'Easy 3D' passive 3D technology
Freeview HD
Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV
Full HD TV with Pixel Precise HD
100Hz Clear LCD, 2ms
Aside from the Cinema 21:9 screens, the flagship TV range is the 9000 Series Smart LED TVs:
Philips 9706 range
32, 37, 40, 46 (flagship model) and 52in sizes
Due: July 2011
Prices: TBC
Key features: 3D Max active 3D, 2D-to-3D conversion, Freeview HD, LED Pro full-screen LED, Smart TV, two-player full-screen gaming, Ambilight
32PFL9606
Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 3
3D Max active 3D
2D-to-3D
Freeview HD
Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV
Perfect Pixel HD
200Hz
Full HD
LED Pro (full-screen LED)
USB recording
37PFL9606
Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 3
3D Max active 3D
2D-to-3D
Freeview HD
Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV
Perfect Pixel HD
400Hz
Full HD
LED Pro (full-screen LED)
USB recording
40PFL9606
Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra XL
3D Max active 3D
2D-to-3D
Freeview HD
Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV
Perfect Pixel HD
400Hz
Full HD
LED Pro (full-screen LED)
USB recording
46PFL9706 (flagship model, due August)
Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra XL
3D Max active 3D
2D-to-3D
Freeview HD
Moth Eye Filter to eliminate reflections
Bright Pro
Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV
Perfect Pixel HD
400Hz
Full HD
LED Pro (full-screen LED)
USB recording
52PFL9606
Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra XL
3D Max active 3D
2D-to-3D
Freeview HD
Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV
Perfect Pixel HD
400Hz
Full HD
LED Pro (full-screen LED)
USB recording
Next in line is Philips 8000 Series Smart LED TVs:
Philips 8606 range
40 and 46in sizes
Due: August 2011
Prices: TBC
Key features: 3D Max active 3D, 2D-to-3D conversion, Freeview HD, edge LED, Smart TV, two-player full-screen gaming, Ambilight
40PFL8606, 46PFL8606
Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 2
3D Max active 3D
Freeview HD
Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV
Perfect Pixel HD
200Hz, 1ms
Full HD
USB recording
Philips 7000 Series Smart LED TVs:
Philips 7606 range
32, 37, 42 and 47in sizes
Due: June 2011
Prices: TBC
Key features: Easy 3D passive 3D, Freeview HD, edge LED, Smart TV, 100Hz, Ambilight
At the time of writing we only have confirmed details on the 32in set.
32PFL7606
Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 2
3D Max active 3D
Freeview HD
Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV
Perfect Pixel HD
200Hz, 1ms
Full HD
Philips 6000 Series:
Philips 6606 range
32, 37, 42 and 46in sizes
Due: July 2011
Prices: TBC
Key features: TBC
Philips 4000 Series:
Philips 4606 range
32, 37, 42 and 47in sizes
Due: July 2011
Prices: TBC
Key features: Full HD, Pixel Plus HD, Freeview HD, LCD, 100Hz, USB input
32PFL4606, 37PFL4606, 42PFL4606, 47PFL4606
Full HD
Pixel Plus HD,
Freeview HD,
LCD,
100Hz,
USB input
Prices for all of the TVs have yet to be finalised, but we'll be sure to update you just as soon as we hear any more details. And of course, those all-important reviews will follow as soon as we get our hands on the products...