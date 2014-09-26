Slimmer and lighter than the original model (17 per cent lighter in fact, at 270g), the Zik 2.0 headphones also claim to offer better active noise-cancelling thanks to the inclusion of eight microphones.

There are now three battery modes to choose from, too, with the airplane mode promising an improved 18-hours of battery life.

As on the original Zik headphones, the ears once again feature the 'smart touch panel', which allows you to control your music by swiping the outside of the earphone. You can skip tracks, adjust the volume and play/pause your music.

A wireless connection between your source and the headphones can be made using NFC, while Bluetooth 3.0 takes care of the music streaming. There's also a hands-free mode for taking voice calls, with 'HD Voice' promising high-quality sound for calls.

New with the Zik 2.0 'phones is a free app that gives you access to a parametric EQ and a choice of five sound presets.

The new design also features more padding on the headband, so we figure that should make for a more comfortable long-term listening experience.

The Parrot Zik 2.0 headphones will be available in six colours: black, blue, brown, orange, white or yellow. They're due for release in mid-October and will cost £299.

