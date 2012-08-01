Available worldwide from today is the NuForce DDA-100 Direct-Digital Integrated Amplifier, a four-input 50W per channel amp operating in the digital domain right through to its speaker outputs.

Selling for £475 (€599 or $549), the new amplifier has two optical digital inputs, one electrical and a Type-B USB, and can accept signals at up to 24-bit resolution and 96kHz via USB, or 192kHz via its S/PDIF inputs.

It's digital all the way through to the PWM power amp stage, which is modulated directly by the incoming signal, allowing the amplifier to operate as what NuForce calls a 'power DAC' – in other words a digital-to-analogue converter delivering sufficient output to drive speakers directly.

The DDA-100 delivers 50W per channel into 8ohms, 75W into 4ohms, and peak output of 250W, this enabling it, the company says, to give 'superb dynamics and transparency.'

In addition NuForce says the direct digital design results in 'a remarkably wide dynamic range, crystalline clarity and amazing detail—all for an affordable price'.

The amplifier is available in silver or black, with a 'hidden' front-panel display of input source and volume level.

Measuring just 23x22x5cm, and weighing around 1.2kg, it comes complete with a remote control and 100-240V auto power switching.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook