If you’re spending £1000 on a pair of speakers, you want to make sure you get the most for your money. We’ve put six pairs on trial to separate the wheat from the chaff. Models from Monitor Audio, KEF, ATC, ProAc, Neat and Martin Logan all feature. Which pair will triumph?

Portable Bluetooth speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers aren’t anything new, but the sound we expect them to produce is constantly improving. We’ve rounded up eight speakers between £150 and £250 to put the current crop to the test. Models from brands including Audio Pro, Bose, Cambridge Audio, JBL and Onkyo all feature.

In-ear headphones

Elsewhere we’ve got a round-up of some the latest pairs of in-ears on the market at a wide range of prices. There are models from £30 all the way up to £630. As ever, we rate them on a price-to-performance ratio, so which ones will get the full five stars?

4K TV head-to-head

We’ve also got a 4K TV head-to-head between a 40in Samsung and a 43in Sony. Both sets come in under £1000 and have top-of-the range specs. Could we finally be in the age of a decent, affordable 4K TV? You’ll have to read the issue to find out.

Sennheiser's 70th birthday

Sennheiser turns 70 this year, and to celebrate the company is working on a mystery product. In this month's Insider section we talk to Sennheiser CEOs Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser about headphones, high-resolution audio and the future of the company.

And there's more...

Our First Tests section is packed with some impressive kit this month, including Canton's DM 55 soundbase, the KEF Egg digital music system and BT's Ultra HD set-top box.

Samsung's UE65JS9500 provides some big-screen entertainment while the RX-A850, the first of Yamaha's new Aventage range to pass through our testing rooms, gets the full What Hi-Fi? treatment.

Meanwhile, our Temptations section features a £3500 pair of Final headphones and the staggeringly good (but expensive) £44,000 Dan D’Agostino integrated amplifier is nothing short of sensational.

Finally, don't forget you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your PC, smartphone or tablet at any time. Happy reading!