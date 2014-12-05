And we start with the announcement that Cabasse – and its new owner AwoX – are upgrading the Stream range of streaming audio products with the addition of some brand-new features.

The new StreamCONTROL app is designed to make it easier and quicker for you to connect to your music across the Stream range. In addition, Spotify has now been added to the system.

Read more: cabasse-stream.com

MORE: Cabasse Stream 1 review

TV from Sky – on your PS4

In news that won't come as a surprise to anyone, you can get TV from Sky. But in news that might come as a surprise, this is actually a brand-new app for the PlayStation 4 that will let you watch Sky content through your console.

A Sky iD and a Sky Go Extra subscription will be needed to make use of this new app, with the Sky Go Extra subscription letting you stream live and on-demand content. That subscription is available from a fiver a month.

Read more: sonyentertainmentnetwork.com

MORE: Sky to remove free access to Sky Go on games consoles

Dolby's next-gen cinema experience

Dolby Laboratories has unveiled a new premium cinema offering called Dolby Cinema, which is designed to combine "spectacular image and sound technologies with inspired design" and make your cinema experience a "captivating" one.

The first Dolby Cinema sites are planned for Eindhoven and Barcelona, with both set to feature 4K, high-frame rate 2D and Dolby 3D facilities. Dolby Atmos sound will also be incorporated into the new cinema concept.

Read more: dolby.com

MORE: Dolby Atmos – What is it? How can you get it?

New TV tech for colour-blind viewers

East Anglian company Spectral Edge has revealed its Eyeteq image-enhancement technology can now be integrated into consumer set-top boxes – with the aim of improving the TV viewing experience for those with colour blindness.

The technology helps colour-blind viewers to better differentiate between red and green while watching TV, with the content enhanced on a frame-by-frame basis before being transmitted to your TV screen.

Read more: spectraledge.co.uk

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best set-top boxes

iPlayer arrives on the Xbox One

From Dad's Army to Eastenders, Newsnight to Masterchef – if you have an Xbox One on which you like to watch a bit of telly every now and then, you'll be pleased to hear that BBC iPlayer is now available through the console.

The look and feel is the same as other platforms, while ongoing maintenance has been more streamlined and is easier to manage. And features such as the voice and gesture control from Xbox 360 (with Kinect) is also included.

Read more: bbc.co.uk

MORE: BBC extends iPlayer and iPlayer Radio catch-up window to 30 days

QED terminated cables

And finally, QED has announced a new range of pre-terminated cables. Various pre-terminated QED Performance, Reference and Signature cables are now available from authorised stockists worldwide. They all come fitted with high quality 4mm plugs using QED’s Airloc™ cold weld system.

Fret not wire fans - you can still buy bare wire versions, too.

MORE: QED website