Netflix now has a Play Something feature just for kids

The summer holidays are just around the corner, and if your kids need some entertaining, Netflix's new feature could be just what you're looking for.

It's basically the Play Something shuffle feature, but just for kids' content. But Netflix refers to it as a 'mystery box' feature, after the gifting trend. Select the mystery box – which looks like a gift box bearing a question mark – and it'll select something to watch based on your kid's history and preferences.

You'll find the mystery box in the favourites row at the top of the homepage once you've logged in to a kid's profile. Instead of just pictures of the show or film, this row features said content's characters popping out of the top to make it more recognisable.

The feature is rolling out now to "TVs around the world". There's no word on whether it's only available on Netflix's smart TV apps, or whether it'll also be on those found on streaming devices, phones and tablets.

Netflix recently cut 150 jobs after losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade. To attempt to boost revenue, it's introducing an ad-supported tier (à la Disney Plus) and cracking down on password sharing – these two measures could arrive before the end of the year.

