The new 1TB console is available to buy now for £349, while the original 500GB Xbox One has had its price nailed down at £299. In the unlikely event that a terabyte of storage still isn't enough, you can now attatch a USB 3.0 hard drive to make even more room for your media.

Arguably the biggest news relates to the console's wireless controller and the bumpers and headphone socket in particular. Microsoft claims the bumpers have now been fine-tuned "for more consistent performance anywhere along the full surface [of the bumper]".

One of the main grumbles about the One's original controller was that you were forced to buy an optional adapter to use your own headphones - the new version does away with this and includes a 3.5mm jack as part of the design.

You'll also be able to adjust headset volume, mic and the voice/game audio balance through the console's settings. The new wireless controller will ship with the 1TB console as standard but, surprisingly, you'll have to wait until later this summer to buy the new controller on its own.

Besides the traditional black, you'll also be able to buy it in a new silver and black camouflage finish, dubbed (deep breath...) the Xbox One Special Edition Covert Forces Wireless Controller.

