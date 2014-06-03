Not every football fan will be able to get out to this summer's World Cup over in Brazil, but Xbox One users can get themselves a little closer to the action thanks to Destination Brazil.

If you access Destination Brazil through your Xbox One dashboard, you'll be able to access the new Brazil Now app packed with footballing features that will enhance your World Cup.

The app snaps next to live TV to add another level to your match-viewing experience, play FIFA 14 Ultimate Team: FIFA World Cup; and read about your favourite teams from Copa90.

However, you'll need a copy of the EA FIFA 14 game to play FIFA 14 Ultimate Team.

And from June 15th, Xbox One owners can tune into a new interactive reality show, Every Street United, to follow Thierry Henry and Edgar Davids scouting undiscovered street footballers.

So, what do you need to get Brazil Now on your Xbox One? Well, you don't need Xbox Live Gold membership but you will need "advanced TV hardware" and a broadband connection.

Microsoft also says you will need a "subscription from an affiliated service provider" and that "certain other restrictions apply" – you can find out more by clicking here.

And don't forget that you can find out how you to watch the 2014 FIFA World Cup on TV and online with our handy guide, including a list of fixtures and the channels you need to be reaching for during the tournament.

by Pete Hayman

