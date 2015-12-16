Trending

LG to launch wireless soundbars and all-in-one systems at CES 2016

By News 

CES is a matter of weeks away and, as is customary, the first new products are breaking cover ahead of the official start to the show.

LG is always keen to be promptly out of the traps and following its plans to reveal a flexible TV you can fold-up, we have word of some new audio products. CES will see new additions to the company's Music Flow multi-room range in the form of three new soundbars. Also new will be three X-Boom audio systems.

Details are thin on the ground but we know the H8 and H7 soundbars (pictured) will come with wireless subwoofers, while the H6 is a simple one-box soundbar - albeit one with six speakers.

All three soundbars will support Bluetooth, Google Cast and Wi-Fi streaming, while 'Adaptive Sound Control' is the latest attempt to tweak the sound settings based on the media being streamed in order to get the best audio quality.

The LG X-Boom systems are, you guessed it, boombox-style music systems that aim to cram plenty of audio features into one box.

The CM9960 (pictured), OM7560 and OM5560 are the three new models, all of which come with a 'Party Thruster lever' (we're not making this up) that delivers a light show to accompany your tunes. A party in a box? LG would say so.

More details on these and no doubt a whole host of other LG products will be revealed at CES 2016, which officially gets underway with CES Unveiled on Monday 4th January.

