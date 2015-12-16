LG is always keen to be promptly out of the traps and following its plans to reveal a flexible TV you can fold-up, we have word of some new audio products. CES will see new additions to the company's Music Flow multi-room range in the form of three new soundbars. Also new will be three X-Boom audio systems.

Details are thin on the ground but we know the H8 and H7 soundbars (pictured) will come with wireless subwoofers, while the H6 is a simple one-box soundbar - albeit one with six speakers.

All three soundbars will support Bluetooth, Google Cast and Wi-Fi streaming, while 'Adaptive Sound Control' is the latest attempt to tweak the sound settings based on the media being streamed in order to get the best audio quality.

The LG X-Boom systems are, you guessed it, boombox-style music systems that aim to cram plenty of audio features into one box.

The CM9960 (pictured), OM7560 and OM5560 are the three new models, all of which come with a 'Party Thruster lever' (we're not making this up) that delivers a light show to accompany your tunes. A party in a box? LG would say so.

More details on these and no doubt a whole host of other LG products will be revealed at CES 2016, which officially gets underway with CES Unveiled on Monday 4th January.

