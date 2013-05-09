The Munich High End Show 2013 seems an appropriate enough place for KEF to launch its latest style-conscious multichannel speaker package. After all, Berlin was the venue in 2001 when the KHT2005 'egg' system first saw the light of day.

The 2005 package inspired a slew of imitators, and with the new KEF E305 system, the company intends to set another new benchmark. Comprising of E301 satellite speakers (available in pairs, for those for whom 5.1 sound is simply not enough), E301c centre channel and the remarkable E2 subwoofer, the E305 is extremely tidily finished in black or white and is offered with a number of bracket and stand options.

KEF's familiar Uni-Q driver (with aluminium midrange cone around a vented tweeter that's fitted with the now-usual 'tangerine' waveguide) provides the sound. The E305 is on sale at the end of this month, and the price (here, at least) is €1000.

KEF also took the opportunity to show off its new V-Series of products. Designed to grab a bit of the burgeoning soundbar action, the V-Series consists of the V300 (wall- or desk-mounting super-slim stereo speakers with a discreet amp/equalisation box), the V700 soundbar and V720 (the V700 bar with a wireless subwoofer).

The technology is based on KEF's ultra-slim T-Series drive units. The KEF V300 is due to hit the stores at the end of this month, while the V700/V720 should arrive at the end of July. Prices are to be confirmed.

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+