The strikingly-designed iXoost iPod docks are just that, fitted with an eight, ten or twelve cylinder exhaust salvaged from a supercar.

As well as the engine parts there's a fully functioning iPod dock and subwoofer inside. There were three models made, differentiated by the number of cylinders and known accordingly as the iXoost V8, V10 and V12.

Custom made to your requirements in Modena, Italy, the home of Ferrari, and each individually numbered, the speakers are the brainchild of Matteo Panini and Micro Pecorari. Panini is the son of Umberto Panini who, together with his brothers, invented the famous Panini sticker albums.

Built out of a block of aluminium, the engine is tweaked to incorporate the speaker drivers, while the docks also have an integrated subwoofer.

The speakers are currently on show at the Musee d'Art et d'Industrie in Saint Etienne, France.

And, while the docks were theoretically on sale at one point, either the iXoost website is struggling under the weight of interest, or the speakers might be positioned more as design pieces for now.

The standard V8 model originally came in a titanium color and was finished in Schedoni natural leather (also from Modena), and retailed for a cool 5,000 euros (around £3600). The larger iXoost V10 and V12 cost between 6,500 (£4700) and 8,000 euros (£5750). Good luck getting your hands on one...

