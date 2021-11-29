Ignore the Cyber Monday iPad deals and choose these Samsung Galaxy Tab deals instead

Black Friday failed to throw up big iPad discounts, but Cyber Monday has come good with barn-sized savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets. You'll need to move fast, though – Amazon could pull the plug any moment now.

Let's kick things off with our favourite deal: $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64GB). This 2021 tablet, which boasts a 12.4-inch display, AKG speakers and a long-lasting battery, is down to only $430. There's also $150 off the 256GB version (was $680, now $530).

Fancy a tablet for less than half the price of an iPad? The budget Galaxy Tab A 8-inch (64GB) is currently reduced by 35%, from $200 to $130.

Planning a big adventure? The water-resistant Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1-inch has been slashed by a savage 44%, down from $750 to $420.

Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch (64GB, Wi-Fi) $530 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch (64GB, Wi-Fi) $530 $430 at Amazon (save $100)

A tasty discount on one of Samsung's iPad-rivalling Galaxy Tab tablets. The S7 FE ('Fan Edition') sports a 12.4in screen, 8MP rear camera, 13-hour battery life, AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and Samsung's S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $200 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $200 $130 at Amazon (save $70)

A bargain Samsung Galaxy tablet, the super-portable Tab A has an 8-inch screen, 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB with a MicroSD card), and a battery that lasts up to 13 hours. Nice tablet, even nicer discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1-inch $750 Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1-inch $750 $420 at Amazon (save $330)

This rugged 10.1-inch tablet is designed for travel and tough conditions. It's tested for drops, shocks, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, freezing conditions and more. Ideal for explorers – and almost half price thanks to Cyber Monday!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch (64GB, Wi-Fi) is undoubtedly the highlight here. It's essentially a mid-range tablet at a lower-than-expected price. The idea? To focus on essentials – good battery life, sharp display and decent audio – over fancy tech.

It's a great option for productivity thanks to Samsung's DeX software, which lets you use a desktop-like interface (handy if you're planning to retire your laptop at some point in the near future). The display might not be an OLED, but it's big, and therefore ideal for binge-watching.

At $430, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now less than the 8.3-inch Apple iPad Mini. Food for thought, eh?

Head over to the Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Tab deals at Amazon before they disappear ahead of the holidays.

