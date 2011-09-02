Trending

IFA 2011: Sharp introduces iPad/iPhone micro system

All-in-one hi-fi has standard iPhone/iPod charging dock, plus bespoke stand and USB connection for for iPad

Sharp XL-HF201PH

We’re used to seeing micro systems with iPod/iPhone docks, but this new model from Sharp can also accommodate an iPad.

The XL-HF201PH has a conventional dock for Apple portables, and a special stand is provided for supporting an iPad, which is connected using a USB cable.

All devices are charged while they’re docked/connected.

There’s also a built-in CD player, FM radio with 40 presets and preamp output for connecting a subwoofer.

The Sharp XL-HF201PH is available now in black and silver for €279.

