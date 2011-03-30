Trending

HOT DEALS: Teufel spring sale runs until April 6th

By News 

Speaker specialist Teufel is having an online spring clearout, so check out the latest discount deals

German speaker specialist Teufel, which sells exclusively online, is offering discounts of up to 30% in its spring sale.

German speaker specialist Teufel, which sells exclusively online, is offering discounts of up to 30% in its spring sale.

Teufel's System 5 Cinema 5.1 is available for £799, instead of the usual £969 – that's a price drop of almost £200. The home cinema set-up features five identical speakers, or optional dipoles for the rear. It comes with a 200W subwoofer with 30cm bass drivers.

The Motiv 5 system in white (pictured) is £349, instead of £439, a discount of £90. This is a fully active six-channel multimedia surround system with a compact subwoofer.

Finally, the Concept B200 USB is down from £219 to £189, with £30 sliced off the price.

It's a compact stereo system which is designed for PC/multimedia playback. There are two slim boxes, together with a power amplifier with integrated USB soundcard and USB hub.

Sven Soltau, marketing director at Teufel Audio UK, says: "Spring is a great time to have a major clear out of the stock we have and it gives us a chance to welcome the warmer weather with some superb bargains."

Full details of the spring sale are on the Teufel website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook