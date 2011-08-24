New from HDanywhere is a four-zone Multiroom Pack able to deliver HD sound and vision, including 3D, around the home using pairs of Cat5e or Cat6 Ethernet cable.

The £499 system also offers full local control of the sending device from each zone, and transmits both HD audio and video without any compression.

At the heart of the system is a Multiroom Hub, which converts an incoming HDMI signal for transmission over the Ethernet cable, with a pair of cables running to each zone.

These connect to a passive Display Receiver unit which converts the signal back to HDMI, and to which an infrared 'magic eye' can be connected to give remote control of the sending device from each display location.

The system supports 720p, 1080i and 1080p 24/50/60 resolutions, has Sky 33 and Blu-ray 3D support, and is fully compliant with HDCP and HDMI 1.4 video features. Boht the 1x4 HDTV Multiroom Hub and Display Receivers have integrated mounting brackets for hideaway installation.

It's distributed in the UK by HD Cable Ltd, which can supply a dedicated SkyHD package including the multiroom system and three extra Sky remotes for £550, and is also able to custom-make dual runs of terminated Ethernet cable for £1 per meter.

