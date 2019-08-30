Geneva Cinema+ is a sleek soundbar stand for your TV

Geneva Lab set out on a mission to create the world’s most elegant TV stand with an integrated sound system. The result: the Cinema+.

The Cinema+ (£350) is a compact TV speaker designed to sit atop an aluminium table stand (+£220) or floor stand (+£290), onto which a TV can be fitted and through which cables can be routed to avoid clutter. Alternatively, the speaker can be bought standalone and attached to a wall via the supplied, integrated wall mount.

It marks the Swiss company's return to AV following its focus on an all-new wireless speaker/radio line-up (which includes the "desirable" Geneva Touring S+) of late. Geneva’s previous Cinema, which took the form of a standalone soundbase, was a What Hi-Fi? Award winner in 2015 for its big, authoritative and expressive sound – so needless to say we expect big things from its successor too.

(Image credit: Geneva)

Despite the Cinema+’s compact size, it promises deep bass thanks to a backward-firing subwoofer, with the two front-firing drivers taking care of the higher frequencies.

Connection to a TV is via your choice of HDMI ARC, optical, RCA or 3.5mm, while aptX Bluetooth is on hand for wireless music streaming. To cater for owner preference and content variety, the Cinema+ comprises four sound modes – Movies, Music, TV and Voice.

MORE:

Best soundbars 2019: the best TV speakers you can buy

The best cheap soundbar deals 2019

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review