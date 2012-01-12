The February issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision hits the shops today, and as ever it's crammed with news, reviews and even more ideas for enjoying your favourite entertainment.

And reflecting the growing trend for listening to music on the move, not to mention the fact that huge numbers of them are selling every day in the UK, headphones are the focus of this month's Supertest.

We've got ten pairs of the very best around, from companies including AKG, Audio-Technica, B&W, Beyerdynamic and Sennheiser – oh, and House of Marley! – to help you make the most of your music indoors and out.

Another huge boom in hi-fi is the rise of the music streamer, able to access a complete library over a home network, not to mention bringing you a world of internet radio, streaming music services and more.

In our test this month Cambridge Audio's NP30 squares up to the challenge from the Marantz NA7004 and NAD C446, not to mention Denon's DNP-720AE newcomer. And with three of the rivals selling for exactly the same money, it's going to be quite a tussle.

If you're tight for space at home, and finding somewhere to put your speakers is driving you up the wall, we may just have the answer: up the wall is just the place to put the contenders in our first-ever on-wall speaker group test, with contenders from brands including Monitor Audio and PMC.

And Panasonic's mighty PT-AT5000E projector gets put to the test against rivals from JVC, Optoma and Sony – if you're thinking of getting the bigger picture in time for what's going to be a great year of TV, you can't afford to miss this one.

Oh, and for sound to match the biggest of pictures, why not check out our test of Onkyo's top-end TX-NR5009 AV receiver, yours for the princely sum of £2700?

One name that's been a bit quiet on the TV front is Philips, so has what it been hatching been worth the wait?

Find out when we give the First Test treatment to the 46in Philips 46PFL9706, claimed by its manufacturer to be the best TV in the world, in our front-of-the-magazine section packed with the latest arrivals in sound and vision.

We have a new projector from Epson, Boston Acoustics' compact SoundWare S speaker package, the slimline XS Book speakers from Focal, Pure's latest DAB radio, Motorola's reinvented Razr smartphone and Rega's Apollo-R CD player.

You'll find all of this and more in the February issue, in the shops today. And don't forget you can download the digital edition to read on your computer or tablet, too.

