Now available through I Want One Of Those (IWOOT) for £18, the display features 500,000 microscopic lenses measuring less than one thousandth of a millimetre that render videos and images in 3D on your handset.

The dedicated Video app and EyeFly3D photo editor app promises to add that extra dimension to your 2D films and photos, while allowing in-app access to more than 75,000 3D videos that can be found on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the ultra-thin screen protector film has been designed to make sure your 2D viewing experience is not affected by the nano-lens technology or the 9H tempered, shatter-proof glass used in its construction.