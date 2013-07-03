EE has announced further details on its double speed 4G offer, which is set to launch in 12 cities, bringing over 25% coverage for this new '4G+', which offers speeds of up to 150 Mbps.

EE claims this makes the UK's 4G network the fastest in the world – though average 4G speeds in 'double speed' areas are more likely to be around 24-30 mbps.

MORE: EE 4G UK – speeds, coverage, phones, prices

Existing EE customers will get this double speed 4G for free, with the switch on due to go live tomorrow, July 4th.

EE had previously announced 10 cities would get double speeds, but that figure has now jumped to 12.

Double speeds and data for new customers

EE is also launching pay-as-you-go 4G mobile broadband, its first shared 4GEE plans and special promotions to push the company's 4G network in the coming months.

Bigger data allowances are also on the way, with allowances doubling – or more – for existing and new customers who sign-up this summer.

From July 17th, new customers who sign-up for a 4G EE plan before September 30th, will get double the allotted 4G speed and double (or more) data allowance for their choice of plan, for the duration of their contract.

Existing customers can also upgrade their plan to the next price point in order to get the same benefits.

Shared 4G contracts for up to five users

Also launching on the 17th is the UK's first shared 4GEE plans will allow customers to connect up to five separate devices to one EE 4G plan. This will allow families to have one bill, or couples or multiple device users to have just one contract.

Customers can add an existing phone to to their existing 4GEE contract from £12/month, allowing them to share minutes and data allowance. You can also top-up the contract for more data.

The new shared EE plans also incorporates 4G tablets, with prices starting from £5/month for a SIM-only deal.

EE also announced details of its new Bright Box 2 plug and play Fibre network router, which uses wireless 'AC Wi-Fi' technology and claims better wireless range and more consistent speeds.

Also new is 'Cash on Tap', a contactless payment service that works using a free EE app and compatible 4GEE NFC smartphones. The service will work in stores such as Boots, Greggs and McDonald's, and will work on the Samsung Galaxy S4, Sony Xperia SP and Samsung Galaxy S3 LTE.

The EE 4G network is now in 85 towns and cities across the UK, covering 55% of the UK's population.

EE also announced it has sold an impressive 100 4G contracts every hour since launching in the UK, though of course it currently has no competition in the UK if you're in the market for a 4G contract.

MORE: EE 4G UK – speeds, coverage, phones, prices

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook