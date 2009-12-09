A simulcast of E4, the HD channel will show a wide range of hit series such as Glee, Misfits, Hollyoaks and Peep Show.

The deal will see E4 HD incorporated into Sky's HD Pack and brings the total number of high-definition channels on Sky+ HD to 36.

E4 HD will be located at channel number 215 on the Sky electronic programme guide (EPG).

Sarah Rose, head of channel development at Channel 4, says: "The growing appetitie for HD across the UK and Ireland is clear to see.

"We were quick to respond to this demand in launching Channel 4 HD, and with the launch of E4 HD we look forward to delivering viewers even more of the shows they love in stunning high definition."

