DVDO has announced the launch of the iScan Mini, an Ultra HD 4K video enhancement system that it says "significantly improves" the quality of standard-definition and high-definition content.

Available for $299 (£176), the iScan Mini boats Silicon Image's VRS ClearView technology, which has an Ultra HD 4K adaptive scaling engine on board, as well as noise reduction technologies.

The scaling engine has been designed to process video and graphics independently; DVDO says this is able to provide "outstanding picture quality on 4K and Full HD displays" as a result.

Other features of the iScan Mini include display setup tools; edge and detail enhancement; on-screen audio and video EDID editing; and an infra-red input port, as well as a remote control.

DVDO general manager C.H. Chee said the launch of the iScan Mini had been motivated by a current lack of native 4K content – despite the steady growth being seen in the global 4K TV market.

Chee said: "The image quality of content delivered by DVDs, Blu-ray discs or streamed over the Internet often lacks visual detail or is hampered by low-resolution and high compression.

"The iScan Mini’s scaling and enhancement technologies enable consumers to enjoy cinema-quality video on their 4K Ultra HD or Full HD TV by bringing out details and nuances not visible in the original content.”

by Pete Hayman

