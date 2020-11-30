Cyber Monday iPad deal sees latest iPad Mini drop to lowest ever price

If you thought you missed out on the best Apple iPad deals, think again! Best Buy has slashed $100 off the latest iPad mini for Cyber Monday, dropping the price from $399.99 to $299.99 – a $100 saving on the MSRP. That's lower than its ever been before.

Considering the Apple iPad Mini is one of the finest tablets currently available, that's an awesome deal. You even get four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ included, which adds another $80 of value to this deal.

It's on the wi-fi only model, mind, but you can choose from three finishes: Gold, Space Gray or Silver.

iPad Mini Cyber Monday deal

Apple iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi $ 399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Apple's mini marvel is discounted by a massive $100 at Best Buy right now. Similar deals have sold out elsewhere so get your skates on if you want to pick up an iPad Mini at a seriously-low price. You even get four months of Apple Music thrown in for free.View Deal

This is the latest version of the iPad Mini, and was released in 2019. At 7.9in, its screen is significantly more cinematic and immersive than that of even the biggest iPhone. It's a real upgrade on its predecessor too – it's brighter, less reflective, supports wide colour gamut for the first time. You even get Apple’s superb True Tone tech, which adjusts the display’s colour temperature and brightness based on ambient light.

It provides a more sophisticated picture all round, delivering more distinctive highlights and a lot more shadow detail in dark scenes. Colours are more vibrant, too.

Pop the hood and you'll find blazingly-fast Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Storage options are 64GB as the entry-level option or 256GB (Best Buy has knocked $100 off the 256GB version too).

As for the speakers, they're an improvement on the previous iPad Mini's, though they are still situated at one end of the screen. It means that when watching in landscape, the sound only comes from one side of the device.

Still, with a huge $100 off, we can overlook any minor shortcomings. If you're in the market for an Apple iPad, this has to be one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there right now...

MORE:

Want the iPad Pro? The cheapest Cyber Monday iPad Pro deal is over at Amazon

Read the full Apple iPad Mini (2019) review

Check out our definitive list of best tablets